Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mimosa Pines South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Clayton Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Don Clayton Jones Obituary
Don Clayton Jones, 61, of Sulphur, La., passed away on May 19, 2019, in his residence. Don was a graduate of Sulphur High School Class of 1976 and was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Don was a truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed being around family and friends. Don was a member of Glad Tidings Church.
Don was survived by his mother, Virginia Jones of Sulphur, La.; two brothers, Lynn Carl Jones of Mandeville, La., and Alan Clinton Jones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Edwin Jones; and one brother, Larry Charles Jones.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now