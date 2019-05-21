|
Don Clayton Jones, 61, of Sulphur, La., passed away on May 19, 2019, in his residence. Don was a graduate of Sulphur High School Class of 1976 and was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Don was a truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed being around family and friends. Don was a member of Glad Tidings Church.
Don was survived by his mother, Virginia Jones of Sulphur, La.; two brothers, Lynn Carl Jones of Mandeville, La., and Alan Clinton Jones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Edwin Jones; and one brother, Larry Charles Jones.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 21, 2019