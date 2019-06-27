Don Wilfred Palombo, 80, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in a local hospital.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Don proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He taught science for many years at Sulphur High School. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sulphur where he served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and also served as a Delegate for the Cursillo. Don was also a member of the Civitan and Kiwanis Clubs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his sons, Matthew Palombo and wife Pamelia of Sulphur, and Mike Palombo of Baton Rouge; his siblings, Charles Palombo of Sulphur, and Bebe Gail Usie of Arizona; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Linda Grace Palombo; and his daughter-in-law, Harriet Palombo.

A memorial service will be held in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, June 28, beginning at 1 p.m. and will be followed by visitation in the Parish Hall. The Rev. Ally Perry will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, The , or the .