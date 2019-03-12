Dona Green, 72, was called Home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019. Born July 22, 1946, in Sulphur, to Gilford and Lula Domingue, she graduated from Sulphur High, Class of '64, where she was proud to be a Majorette. She attended Sowela Technical College for accounting and retired from the City of Sulphur after 29 years of service where she was Personnel Manager. She has always loved and served the Lord. She led the worship services singing and playing the accordion at South Side Tabernacle for many years. She was an avid outdoorsman that had a passion for deer hunting, fishing, and camping with her family. After retirement she spent many years at the deer lease where she served as the secretary of the hunting club. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends.

Preceding Dona in Death were her parents Gilford Domingue and Lula Suarez Domingue; and one son law, Keelan Monfore. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bubba Green; her daughters; Gina Stutes Lack and husband Jackie of Ragley, Jessica Stutes Monfore of Ragley, and Bonnie Green Nolan and husband Jeromy of Moss Bluff. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Gracie, Aydan, Marshall, Isaiah, Jacob, Morgan, and Brody.

Visitation will be at Johnson and Robison Funeral home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4- 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Big Woods Cemetery. Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary