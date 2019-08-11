Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Kinder Bible Church of Kinder
Kinder, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ladner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colonel Donald A. Ladner


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colonel Donald A. Ladner Obituary
KINDER/FENTON - Colonel Donald A. Ladner, U.S. Army (Retired), 84, passed away in Lake Charles, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Left to honor his memory is his wife of 63 years, Leavon Rostrum Ladner, of Fenton/Welsh/Kinder; one son, Don Christian Ladner, wife Melanie L. Ladner of Baton Rouge, La.; two grandchildren, Madison L. Catalanotto and Lundyn G. Ladner, both of Baton Rouge; one brother, Nimocks F. Ladner of Jennings; and sister, Shirley Lenoir of Poplarville, Miss.
Colonel Ladner served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, including three combat tours in the Vietnam War. He was a 1957 graduate of McNeese State University, where he was a varsity letterman in football, baseball, and track & field. He attended graduate school at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and obtained a master's degree from Shippensburg State University, in Pennsylvania.
During Colonel Ladner's time in the Army, he commanded units from the Platoon level to Brigade size and served as a Staff Officer at every level from Battalion Staff to the Department of the Army Staff at the Pentagon. He also served as the Executive Assistant to Army General H. Norman Schwarzkopf at Pacific Command. His military education included graduating from the Field Artillery Officer Basic & Advanced Courses, the US Army Command and General Staff College, the United Kingdom Joint Services Staff College and the US Army War College.
Upon retirement from the Army, Colonel Ladner and his wife moved back to Louisiana where he became very active in the Kinder and Welsh communities. He was elected to the Jeff Davis Parish School Board and was an active member of the McNeese State University Alumni Association. Colonel Ladner served as chairman of the Board of Directors of Kinder-McRill Cemetery Association and led the founding of the Avenue of Flags and the cemetery's annual Memorial Day ceremony. Colonel Ladner was also instrumental in having the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall displayed in Allen Parish in 2000. He was also an active member of the Kinder Bible Church.
Funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. in Kinder Bible Church of Kinder.
The Rev. Don Barrett will officiate. Visitation will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, and Friday from 8 a.m. until time of the service in Kinder Bible Church. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
Published in American Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now