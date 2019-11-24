|
Donald "Punkin" Ancelet, 55, passed away in the comfort of his home with his sons by his side. Punkin did tile and mason work most of his life. He worked for SPAR for 16 years and was an umpire for 36 years.
Punkin is survived by his sons, Sean Ancelet and wife Tara of Sulphur, Cody Ancelet of Lake Charles, Jordan Ancelet of Sulphur, and Jaron Ancelet of Sulphur; his grandchildren, Sean Ancelet II, Blaze Ancelet and Corbin Ancelet; and his sister, Donna Ancelet Lyons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Laura Ancelet; two brothers, James and Brett; and one sister, Dana.
Service for Punkin will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.
Published in American Press on Nov. 24, 2019