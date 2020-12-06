1/1
Donald Lee Conner
1952 - 2020
1/1
Donald Lee Conner, 68 of Sweetlake, La was called Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Donald was one of four children born to Octave and Lillie Conner, he was born on Oct. 13, 1952 in Lake Charles, La.
He was a lifelong resident of Southwest Louisiana and an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of Livingway Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His love and knowledge of the outdoors allowed him to work at the local hunting club. He also loved nothing more than to share his knowledge with his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents; a daughter, Pamela Gail Conner; and a sister, Dorothy Trahan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of forty-one years, Karen Conner; his children, Stephanie (Charles) Welch, Eric Conner, Brandon (Crystal) Conner; his grandchildren, Laiken (Josh) Foreman, Lexi Conner, Madisen (Blake) Donahue, Macie Conner, Cie Conner, Sydney Welch, Bryce Conner, Owen Conner and Baileigh Conner; a sister, Betty Stanley; and a brother Clyde Conner.
The family will welcome friends on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at University Baptist Church of Lake Charles. Funeral Services led by Pastor Brent Keating will begin at 11 a.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Grandlake Sweetlake Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Published in American Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
University Baptist Church of Lake Charles
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
University Baptist Church of Lake Charles
December 5, 2020
Karen
I am so sorry for your loss. There are never any words that can be expressed enough to satisfy my sincere sorrow. Please keep walking the walk that you walk. Please know I am sending my peace prayers your way. Need anything don’t hesitate to call. God Bless
Pam Godley
Family
