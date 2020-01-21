Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Donald Bergeron
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glad Tidings Church
Texas St.
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Glad Tidings Church
Texas St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bergeron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Louis Bergeron


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Louis Bergeron Obituary
Donald Bergeron, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Donald served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. After returning from service, he worked many years as an electrician.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife of 42 years, Annette Bergeron; his children, Donna Bergeron, Michael Bergeron and Barbara Bergeron; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Bergeron was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Bernadine Bergeron; twi daughters, Paula Nansen and Rachel Bergeron; and one son, Donald Bergeron Jr.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church on Texas St. with Quinton Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m.
The family has entrusted his cremation to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -