|
|
Donald Bergeron, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Donald served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. After returning from service, he worked many years as an electrician.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife of 42 years, Annette Bergeron; his children, Donna Bergeron, Michael Bergeron and Barbara Bergeron; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Bergeron was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Bernadine Bergeron; twi daughters, Paula Nansen and Rachel Bergeron; and one son, Donald Bergeron Jr.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church on Texas St. with Quinton Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m.
The family has entrusted his cremation to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 21, 2020