Colossians 3:23 Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, and not for human masters
""God's word tell us that working hard, but with faith in mind, can lead to great things he has planned for us""
After battling cancer for four long years, Donald Ray Franks of DeQuincy, Licensed General Contractor, businessman and spiritual leader, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, at the age of 65 surrounded by his family, whom he adored and lived for.
""Ray-Bo"" was born on Dec. 13, 1953, to the late J.D. and Dorothy Franks of Oretta, La. The two most important values they instilled in him were the importance of hard work and Christian values. Through his ability to dream, willingness to work hard, and his determination, at a young age he started in construction. His career included ventures in many different areas such as bridge building, highways, commercial buildings, subdivisions and even tourism properties. His leadership was not confined to business; he was also actively involved in the DeQuincy Church of Christ and served for over two decades as either deacon or elder. For many years, he volunteered his time and talent as a fill-in preacher for churches in need.
His love of the Lord and his natural gift of creating, inspired him to bring people together though the LA-Texas RV Rally that he and his wife Donna founded. With the help of others, they have hosted with them for over twenty plus years. This rally gave Christians the opportunity to enjoy a yearly week of fun and fellowship. Although he was incredibly generous to many people in our community, his kind heart led him to reach out even further to work with a team of other Christian men to build over 40 churches between Mexico and Africa. Two of the many projects throughout his lifetime he was most passionate about included, along with the other volunteers, building a Medical Clinic and assisting with the needs of an orphanage both in Ghana, Africa.
Ray is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of almost 45 years, Donna Gayle Franks; one daughter, Deanette Renee Franks Stanley and husband Vernon of Westlake, La.; and one son, Travis Ray Franks and wife Amanda of DeQuincy, La. He is survived by his grandchildren, Cade Elveston and his father Mike of DeQuincy, Jared and Jacob Bertrand, Kane Stanley and Sadie Gaille Franks. He is also survived by his siblings, Johnny Franks and wife Kathryn of Hemphill, Texas, Joey Franks and wife Teresa of DeQuincy, Donna Kay Manuel (his twin) and husband Daniel of Many, La., and Marty Franks and wife Vickie of Oretta, La.
A Celebration of Ray's life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Octo. 28, 2019, at DeQuincy Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at DeQuincy Church of Christ. Visitation will resume at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday. Interment will follow at Bivens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Ghana Corner Stone Orphanage and Preparatory School or Ghana Medical Missions Clinic (Mail to: Ben Fulks, 130 N. Shore Circle, Lone Star, TX 75668), or The DeQuincy Church of Christ Building Fund (Mail to: DeQuincy Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1104, DeQuincy, LA 70633)
The family would like to thank Dr. Joudeh and his staff, along with our ""family"" at DeQuincy Memorial Hospital and Dr. Kahn and staff for the wonderful and personal care they showed. Also, we are grateful for all of our helpers from ""A First Name Basis"" home care service.
Thank you for all your love and prayers during this difficult time - The Family of Ray Franks
Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Proverbs 20:7 The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him.
Published in American Press on Oct. 27, 2019