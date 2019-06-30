Donald Ray Landry, 80, of Lake Charles, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in a local hospital following a brief illness.

Mr. Landry was a native of Lake Charles, lived 50 years in Houston, and returned to make Lake Charles home again in 2002. He attended LaGrange High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from National Oilwell Varco with nearly 30 years in Maintenance Operations.

During his younger years he enjoyed hunting, spending time at his camp and creating abstract art; later years, the outdoors, working with his plants, flower gardening and creating landscape oil paintings. Mr. Landry always loved riding his motorcycle and especially loved taking his beloved Destiny for a ride. His passion was music, playing drums, having entertained many over the years with his own band and later in the church band. A Christian with love of the Lord, he was a member of Living Way Pentecostal Church. Mr. Landry will be most remembered for his love of family, his spirit, kind heart, generous nature and love of animals.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his first love, whom he dated when she was 17 and was reunited following great lives with great love and the loss of their spouses, his wife of three years, Faye Weaver of Lake Charles. He also leaves one son, Kenneth Paul Landry of Humble, Texas; one daughter, Ronda Landry Westergren and husband Eric of Moss Bluff; three grandchildren, Donald Paul Landry, Simon Westergren and Zachary Westergren; stepchildren, Robbie Howard of Moss Bluff, Missie Howard Hebert of Lake Charles, Blaine Weaver and Cammi Weaver Quinn, both of Moss Bluff; 11 step-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Destiny.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lothen and Daisy Dugas Landry; and one brother, Luther Paul Landry.

Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Brent Keating will officiate. Visitation Monday will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Published in American Press on June 30, 2019