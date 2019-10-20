|
|
Donald Ray LeDoux, 77, of Lake Charles died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Mr. LeDoux was a native of LeBleu Settlement and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He attended Marion High School and completed his education while serving in the United States Army. He retired from the Lake Charles Fire Department with 26 years, as Captain of Company 6 after working many years with the Chennault and Company 5 Departments. He enjoyed working in carpentry, painting and as a handyman during his time off. Mr. LeDoux was always busy, a "jack of all trades," he enjoyed piddling and working on anything. Mr. LeDoux enjoyed playing the guitar, singing oldies and collecting die cast cars. His obsession was washing and waxing his vehicles, lawn mower and even his die cast cars. He will be most remembered as a good man with strong morals and ethics who was capable of anything he set his mind and time to. Mr. LeDoux also focused his time and attention on instilling these qualities in his children and grandchildren. He was a man of faith, having read the Bible cover to cover countless times, and living his life by way of the Lord.
He leaves to honor his memory, his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Phillips LeDoux of Lake Charles; five children, Jennifer LeDoux of Lake Charles, Cynthia LeJeune (Jeaux) of Big Lake, Travis LeDoux (Michelle) of Sulphur, Amanda Breaux (Tonni) of Kirbyville, Texas, and Joshua Phillips (Kelly) of Diane, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Covert (Terry) of Spring, Texas; two brothers, Herbert LeDoux (Judy) of Moss Bluff and Willis LeDoux (Evelyn) of Lake Charles; two brothers-in-law, Steven and Joseph Phillips; former wife and mother of his children, Shirley Duhon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Annie Morgan LeDoux.
A gathering of friends and family for a celebration of his life will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Lake Charles Fire Department Training Center, 4649 Common St, Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Mr. LeDoux's family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the Christus Hospice Team for their kindness, excellence in care, and compassion.
Memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice in honor of Mr. LeDoux.
Published in American Press on Oct. 20, 2019