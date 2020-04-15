Home

Donald Ray "Uncle D" Pitre


1960 - 2020
Donald Ray Pitre "Uncle D", 60, was born Feb. 24, 1960 in Lake Charles, La. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he was a former member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and attended Marion High School. He departed this life Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving mother, Eltra Bilbo; his son, Desmond (Taylor) Pitre; two sisters, Dell M. Louis and Debra Pitre; two brothers, Gilbert (Anna) Pitre and Wilbert Pitre; two grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Orange Grove Cemetery. Pastor Alvin Noel will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020
