Donald Ray Wold Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
He was a resident of Westlake and worked in the oilfield industry for over 50 years. He enjoyed working on and rebuilding old cars and had raced dirt track at the old Lake Charles Raceway. Wold was a hard worker and provider for his family.
He is survived by his son, Donald Ray Wold Jr. of Lake Charles and Kevin Michael Wold Sr. and wife Darla of Lake Charles; step-son Ricky Tommasi Sr. and wife Cindy of Lake Charles; daughters, Angela Wold Seamons of Lake Charles and Katie Wold Yarbrough and husband Hugh of Little Rock AR. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mattie Jean Wold of Westlake; son, John Allen Yandry of Mobile, AL and daughter Deborah Wold of Lake Charles. At the request of Mr. Wold, family will hold a private graveside service.
Arrangements under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 27, 2020