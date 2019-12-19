|
MOSS BLUFF-Donald Semien, 69, of Moss Bluff passed away at 1:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in a local care facility.
Mr. Semien was born on July 9, 1950 in Lafayette, was raised and graduated high school in Lawtell, and moved to Moss Bluff 49 years ago. He attended Louisiana State University in Eunice. Mr. Semien retired from PPG Chemical as an operator after 32 years of service. He was also a well-known self-employed contractor along with his partners Stephen Guillory and Lloyd McCain. Mr. Semien was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra Landry Semien of Moss Bluff; son, Steven Semien (Mary) of Moss Bluff; daughter, Stephanie Haack (Nathan) of Houston; brother, Ernest Simien (Pam) of West Virginia; and six grandchildren, Patience Haack, Kaylie, Abby, and Connor Semien, Katlyn Baker, and Samuel Durham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orelia and Melton Semien; a brother, Mark Semien; and a special uncle, Clinin Gobert.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel in Moss Bluff. The Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service with a rosary being recited at 1 p.m.
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019