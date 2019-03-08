Home

Donald Smith
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Burial
Following Services
Combre Memorial Park
Donald Smith


1959 - 2019
Donald Smith Obituary
On March 1, 2019, Donald Smith departed this life at the age of 59. Donald was born Sept. 27, 1959, to the late Junius Smith and Patricia Pringle Smith in Lake Charles, La. As a lifelong resident, Donald worked for the City of Lake Charles Public Works Division for 38 years.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Mary Jane Smith; three children, Nicole Sims, LaTara Temple and David Roy Smith. Donald also had a great love for his stepchildren, Stephanie Abraham, Rita and Christopher Wright. In addition to being a loving husband, father, brother, and stepfather, Donald also leaves to mourn his grandchildren, Da'Nasia Abraham, Keenan Brown, KeVonte' Dean, Kalyn Martin, Clarence Payne, Jr., Sable Sims, Malayah Smith, Damani Temple, Anthony Wright, Kymani Wright, and Kashamir Wright.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at King's funeral Home, Pastor Wilbert LaFleur officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2019
