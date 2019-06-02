Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Donald Young Obituary
Donald Young, 75, passed away May 31, 2019, in Carlyss. Donald loved his guns, motorcycles and his dog, Tessa.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Connie Young of Carlyss; two children, Jeffrey Glen Young of Sulphur and Donna Foreman of Carlyss; seven grandchildren, Eric Young and wife Brittainy, Jesse Cogdill and husband Cory, Keith Plummer, Michael Young, Colby Navarre, Anna Young and Heather Foreman; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mickey and Aline Young; three brothers; and one sister.
Services for Donald will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines south in Carlyss. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, and will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Published in American Press on June 2, 2019
