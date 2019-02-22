Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Donna Lee Theunissen Obituary
Donna Lee Theunissen, 75, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in her residence.
She was a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and had been a resident of the Lake Charles/Sulphur area since 1981, coming from North Carolina. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur where she was also a member of the Catholic Daughters. Donna was a member of a local Pokeno group and Barter group. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and loved animals, having rescued several cats and dogs over the last several years.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Steven Theunissen of Sulphur; her children, Jeanne Lejeune and husband Dwight of Sulphur, and John Weber and wife Tammy of Westlake; her stepchildren, Ryan Theunissen and wife Angie of Sulphur, and Nicole Yankowski and husband Rhett of Spring, Texas; her sister, Pam Pate of Knoxville, Tenn.; thirteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Joseph Weber III; her parents, John Ellington Jr. and Helen Brown; and a brother, David Ellington.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Rev. Tim Goodly will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery North in Sulphur, under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 22, 2019
