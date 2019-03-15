|
|
Donnie Wohlert Richard, 64, passed away on March 12, 2019.
Donnie served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a fellow biker with his numerous friends and mentored young teenagers. Donnie also served in Cameron Parish EMS as a paramedic.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; daughter, Rachel Boutte; two grandchildren, Quinton Cross, Lea Cross; brother-in-heart, John McKay; mother, Mary Ann Wohlert; sister, Debbie Chaney; brother-in-law, Gerald Richard; and in-laws, Leroy and Mary Frances Richard.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Wohlert.
A gathering of friends and family will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the gathering, cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2019