Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Donnie Richard
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
More Obituaries for Donnie Richard
Donnie Wohlert Richard

Donnie Wohlert Richard Obituary
Donnie Wohlert Richard, 64, passed away on March 12, 2019.
Donnie served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a fellow biker with his numerous friends and mentored young teenagers. Donnie also served in Cameron Parish EMS as a paramedic.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; daughter, Rachel Boutte; two grandchildren, Quinton Cross, Lea Cross; brother-in-heart, John McKay; mother, Mary Ann Wohlert; sister, Debbie Chaney; brother-in-law, Gerald Richard; and in-laws, Leroy and Mary Frances Richard.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Wohlert.
A gathering of friends and family will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the gathering, cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2019
