Dora Lee Jourdan, 86, was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Westlake, La., to the late Ernest and Tine Ledoux Prater. A life long resident of Westlake, she was a member of Willow Springs Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess, usher, choir member and Sunday School secretary. She also served in the kitchen, Mission, and cleaning committee. She departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 1:16 p.m. in her residence surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Betty Jordan and Alice Jourdan; one son, Louis Jourdan; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Jourdan Jr.; parents; four children, Lisa Jourdan McQuirter, Versi, David and Arthur Ray Jourdan; and one granddaughter, Tomekia Brown. Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. with his funeral following at 10 a.m. at Willow Springs Baptist Church in Westlake. Pastor Austin Jourdan Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Willow Springs Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family is asking only the immediate family remain for the funeral. God bless.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store