1/1
Dora Lee Jourdan
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Lee Jourdan, 86, was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Westlake, La., to the late Ernest and Tine Ledoux Prater. A life long resident of Westlake, she was a member of Willow Springs Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess, usher, choir member and Sunday School secretary. She also served in the kitchen, Mission, and cleaning committee. She departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 1:16 p.m. in her residence surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Betty Jordan and Alice Jourdan; one son, Louis Jourdan; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Jourdan Jr.; parents; four children, Lisa Jourdan McQuirter, Versi, David and Arthur Ray Jourdan; and one granddaughter, Tomekia Brown. Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. with his funeral following at 10 a.m. at Willow Springs Baptist Church in Westlake. Pastor Austin Jourdan Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Willow Springs Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family is asking only the immediate family remain for the funeral. God bless.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral
10:00 AM
Willow Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved