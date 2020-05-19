Dorcil "Jackie" Albair, 77, of Hackberry, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Jackie was born in Kentucky, and often spoke about growing up in the "Coal Chute" in the heart of the Kentucky "Hillbilly" region. She met her husband, Butch, on a visit to Hackberry and they were married after two weeks into a union of over 30 years. She was an extremely talented lady, singing in the family band, and an artist. Dorcil was known as "Crawfish Jackie" for her Crawfish scenes and stories. She was featured in the local news and the Lagniappe Magazine.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paul Harrison of Indiana, Theresa Harrison of Hackberry, William Shehan Jr. of Hackberry, Melissa Shehan of Vinton; stepson, Bobby Albair of Oregon; siblings, Faye Sloan, Steven Sloan, Carolyn Sloan and Sherry Medlin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex "Butch" Albair; and three brothers.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. Burial will follow in New Hackberry Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

