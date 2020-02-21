|
Doretha Stevens Curtis Guillory, 84, beloved mother and grandmother was unexpectedly called to her eternal resting place on Feb. 14, 2020.
She was the youngest of six children born to the union of the late Minor and Eva Stevens, on Dec. 18, 1935, in Sweetlake, La. She married William Curtis and to this union one daughter, Telisha was born. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Charles, where she continued to be an active and devoted member.
Doretha earned her high school diploma from W.O. Boston High School. She was a graduate of McNeese State University, where she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Doretha later earned a Master's of Education Degree from Southern University. She was employed with the Calcasieu Parish School board as an Elementary Teacher with 38 years of service.
Doretha leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Telisha Curtis of Lake Charles; four granddaughters, Tylar Citizen, Ashtyn Curtis, Santana Martin and Princess Martin, all of Lake Charles; one grandson, Tanner Citizen; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curtis; stepdaughter, Rutha Martin; her parents, Minor and Eva Stevens; her sisters, Olevia Lubin and Olena Chretien; her brothers, Herman, Horace and Morris Stevens.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 300 N. Blake St., Lake Charles, La. The Rev Elmore Garner will officiate. Visitation will be in the Church from 9 a.m. until the time of Celebration Services. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings, La.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020