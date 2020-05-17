Doris Theresa Davidson Eldridge, 77, of Lake Charles went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, May 14, 2020 from the comfort of her home.

Mrs. Eldridge was born and raised in Abbeville, La and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She was a graduate of LaGrange Senior High School and Demons School of Beauty. She worked nearly 40 years as a hairdresser, having owned and operated several salons throughout the course of her career. During her younger years she enjoyed following her children's school activities, rather it be as classroom mom, Den mom, baseball mom, neighborhood gathering spot, "2nd" mom, or even worksite mom when traveling with her husband; "she was ALWAYS there". She enjoyed dancing, watching "spooky wooky movies", playing cards and computer games and was a wonderful cook. Her signature dish was hamburger steak. Her favorite gatherings were Sunday family dinners for as long as she can remember.

Mrs. Eldridge was a lady of grace with a soft, kind heart that when she loved, "she loved fiercely". She will be most remembered for endlessly spoiling her husband and for her overwhelming love and devotion to her family and her Lord.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sweetheart of fifty-two years, Aubrey Dale Eldridge of Lake Charles; one daughter, Tisha Eldridge Ciurea of New Orleans; one son, David William Eldridge and wife Vanessa of Sulphur; seven grandchildren, Ryan Ecker, Dylan Ecker, David Eldridge, Jr., Shelby Guillory, Kaleb Guillory and wife Chasity, Kevin Perron and Austin Perron and one great granddaughter, Rhyatt Guillory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marie Garber Davidson; one sister, Ruby Davidson Dell and two brothers, Ray Joseph Davidson and Daniel James Davidson.

Memorial services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend John Louviere will officiate. Visitation Monday will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store