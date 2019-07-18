Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Doris Foreman


1926 - 2019
Doris Foreman Obituary
Doris Foreman, age 93, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Doris was born on June 18, 1926, in Jesup, Ga.
Doris retired from Christus St. Patrick Hospital after 25 years of service as an ER Nurse. She loved gardening, fishing, and playing bingo, but especially spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Fordy Foreman; parents, Jesse and Eva Murray; and four sisters, Jessie Murray, Sue Lloyd, Burma Morris, and Hilda Ogden.
Survivors include daughter, Marsha Foreman Manard of Sulphur; son, Ben Foreman (Latrelle) of Kirbyville, Texas; son, Greg Foreman (Deanna) of Carlyss; grandchildren, Wayne Harrington, Jessica Benoit, Shane Foreman, Lee Taylor Foreman and Jayce Foreman; sisters, Gladys McCook of Bay St. Louis, Miss., and Jean Dufel of Reidsville, Ga.; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Service will be led by Celebrant Jody Barrilleaux. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.
Published in American Press on July 18, 2019
