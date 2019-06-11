Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Moss Bluff, LA
View Map
Doris Granger Fruge


1936 - 2019
Doris Granger Fruge Obituary
Doris Granger Fruge, age 82, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Doris was born Dec. 25, 1936.
Doris was a wonderful mom and devoted homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and family gatherings, but especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for her beautiful Daylilies in her yard. Doris was an active member of St. Theodore Catholic Church, and was very involved in the church choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aros and Jessie Granger; brother, Chester Granger and wife Violet; brother, Alton Granger; and brother, Gene Granger.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 64 years, John D. Fruge of Moss Bluff; children, Jean Thellen and husband Mike of Houston, Texas, Clair Fruge and wife Keitha, Owen Fruge, John B. Fruge, Ginger LeDoux and husband Bryan, all of Moss Bluff, Rebecca Clavier and husband Ron of Sulphur, and Ivan Fruge and wife Hong of Iowa; five grandchildren, Brittani Provost and husband Nick of Colorado Springs, Colo., James Fruge and wife Danielle of Moss Bluff, Mehgan Granger and husband Kevin of Portland, Ore., Michael Fruge and wife Amber of Bryan, Texas, and Dillon LeDoux of Moss Bluff; four great-grandchildren, Sage, Millie, Mason and Rigel; brother, Albert Granger and wife Jackie of Moss Bluff; sisters, Margaret Sepulvado and husband Gerald of Converse, La., Patricia Gallien and husband Ronnie of Killeen, Texas, and Alice Ray and husband Jerry of Zwolle, La.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff. The Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Diane, Cali, Christine, Robin, Angie and Michele for the great care they provided to Mrs. Doris.
Published in American Press on June 11, 2019
