|
|
Doris Jane McBride, 63, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Oct. 28, 2019, in a local hospital.
Doris was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending as much time playing games and watching movies with them. Doris received the Holy Ghost later in life and dedicated much of her time to her church. She was a fervent prayer warrior and loved her church and church family. She will be remembered for her feisty, determined and sweet nature. Doris was very active in Livingway's Women's Group, bible study and the Tower Oaks Community she loved so much.
Mrs. McBride was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin "Chick" Lee Dupuis and Mildred "Sis" Thibodeaux; and sister, Peggy Marie Dupuis.
Doris leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Samuel Dupuis of Alexandria, La., Cheri Chase and Jarret Chase and wife Jacquelynn, both of Lake Charles; five precious granddaughters, Madilyn, Taylor, Kennedy, Loxley and Lincoln Chase; sister, Geraldine Savant and husband Percy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until time of service on Nov. 1, 2019, in the sanctuary of Livingway Pentecostal Church. Funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the sanctuary of Livingway Pentecostal Church. Bro. Brent Keating is to officiate. Cremation will follow the service.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Doris' extended family at Tower Oaks, the Physicians and Staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Acadian Ambulance for their love, compassion and professionalism over the last several years.
Published in American Press on Oct. 31, 2019