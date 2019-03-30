Doris Mae Matthews Parker, 86, of Iowa, La., died at 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Parker was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Eunice, La., attended school in Reeves and McNeese State University. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and St. Margaret Catholic Church. She worked as a teacher's aide with the Calcasieu Parish School System and later worked as a reading tutor. Mrs. Parker enjoyed gardening, traveling, crocheting and cooking for her family, but her true passion in life was just spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Parker is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ferguson and husband Bill of Lake Charles; sons, Greg Parker and wife Ginny of Buena Vista, Va., and David Parker of Lake Charles; brothers, Hugh Matthews and wife Erna of Texas, and Danny Matthews of Ariz.; sister-in-law, Ollie Robin and husband Wallace of Texas; grandchildren, Greer, Jason (Candace), Billy, Geoff (Nancy), Jacob (Sharie), Megan, Ben, Matthew (Lindsay), and Gregory David; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Brianna, Autumn, and Lynnlee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson C. Parker; and daughter-in-law, Marie Parker.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Margaret Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Tony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary and remembrance service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Published in American Press on Mar. 30, 2019