Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Doris's life story with friends and family

Share Doris's life story with friends and family

Visitation for Doris Marie "Bip" Blake, 61, will be Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at James Funeral Home Chapel. Doris departed this life Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Lake Charles. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only the immediate family is asked to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store