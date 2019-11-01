|
Doris O'Dessa Callahan Vice, 100, of Lake Charles, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in a local nursing home.
She was a graduate of Lutcher Starks High School in Orange, Texas, and a 1956 graduate of SOWELA Technical College as an LPN. She was married to Essay Paul Vice of Vinton, LA. She was a member of St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Shirl Vice Edmonds of Lake Charles; her grandson, Jeffery "Boomer" Edmonds (Donna) of Austin, Texas; and her granddaughter, Shelley Matthews (Bart) of Sulphur, La.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, William and Maude Callahan; her son, Richard Paul Vice of Sulphur, La.; her granddaughter, Stacey Edmonds Cole; her grandson, Keith Edmonds; and her great-granddaughter, Carley Dane Cole.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Seth Donald, and the Rev. Peter Cook will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church, 123 W. Sale Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605; or Missions at Trinity Baptist Church, 1800 Country Club Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605.
Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2019