Doris Sue Dorroh passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born to Marion Sebasta Dorroh and Joseph Dickson Dorroh on Sept. 8, 1955.
Sue graduated from LaGrange High School and McNeese State University. She was employed by the State of Louisiana at the Office of Family Support for 25 years. Sue accepted Jesus as her Savior as a young person and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 50 years.
During her retirement years, she enjoyed caring for her rescued poodles, doing volunteer work, and being a friend to those who needed a friend.
Sue is survived by her sister, Charlotte Dorroh; and brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Cindy Beatty. Other survivors are her special cousins, Paige, Lana, Kelly, Dave, Janet, Bill, Sylvia, Tony, and their families; nieces, Deanne Grider, and Shannon Thornton, and their families.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Marion Dorroh, Joseph Dorroh, and Ruth Dorroh; and brother and sister-in-law, Ned Beatty and Sue Beatty.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Parmentier will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Bergeron, Dr. Tristan Washington, LCMH second floor staff, and Harbor Hospice for their compassionate and excellent care.
Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2020