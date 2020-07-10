Doris "Lynne" Vines, 83, formerly of Houston, Texas, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in a Lake Charles care facility.
Lynne was born in Lake Charles on Jan. 18, 1937 to Ervin and Florence Heard Jensen and lived all of her adult life in Houston, Texas. She was a well esteemed businesswoman and a member of Generations Church. She was always a delightful character, so much fun to be around, and adored by her neighbors and her grandchildren.
Mrs. Vines is survived by her sister, Marjorie McFarland; grandchildren, Jason Pacetti and Melissa Pacetti; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Lacy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry L. Vines; son, Steve Hawkins; daughter, Donna Pacetti; two brothers, Edward and Galvin Jensen; and her parents, Ervin and Florence Jensen.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date at Klein Magnolia Park in Houston, Texas.
