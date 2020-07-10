1/1
Doris "Lynne" Vines
1937 - 2020
Doris "Lynne" Vines, 83, formerly of Houston, Texas, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in a Lake Charles care facility.
Lynne was born in Lake Charles on Jan. 18, 1937 to Ervin and Florence Heard Jensen and lived all of her adult life in Houston, Texas. She was a well esteemed businesswoman and a member of Generations Church. She was always a delightful character, so much fun to be around, and adored by her neighbors and her grandchildren.
Mrs. Vines is survived by her sister, Marjorie McFarland; grandchildren, Jason Pacetti and Melissa Pacetti; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Lacy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry L. Vines; son, Steve Hawkins; daughter, Donna Pacetti; two brothers, Edward and Galvin Jensen; and her parents, Ervin and Florence Jensen.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date at Klein Magnolia Park in Houston, Texas.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net

Published in American Press on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 9, 2020
Aunt Lynne, we are going to miss you so very much. You were the spunkiest 83 year old that we have ever known. We were certainly not finished with our visit, so wait for us up there...
Twila & Kenny McFarland
Family
July 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying for yall!
Darrell & Mary Caldwell
Friend
