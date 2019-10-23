Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Doris Young
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Westlake
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Westlake
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris "Jeanette" Young


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris "Jeanette" Young Obituary
Our "Sweet and Precious" Doris Jeanette White Young, 90, of Westlake, La., passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the company of her children at a local hospital.
Doris was known by friends and family as "Jeanette." She was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Hope, Ark. Jeanette married the love of her life William "Dub" Young in 1948. This precious couple shared a beautiful marriage of 58 years, holding dear to their song for one another, "You Are My Sunshine." They lived a number of years in Texas before moving to Westlake, La. Jeanette was a member of First Baptist Church of Westlake, where she served as a greeter. Anyone that knew Jeanette, can attest that she always greeted everyone with a warm smile and a big hug. She had a special way of making people feel welcome.
Mrs. Young was the epitome of what a lady should be. She carried herself with beauty, class and poise. She was always her best. Cruella's Dress Shop was Jeanette's weekly playground as she searched for the next "must have" piece for her wardrobe collection. Jeanette loved spending time with her friends. She's hosted coffee time for many years as various ones would attend each day. Everyone was aware of coffee time and without fail, you were welcome to attend to "tell something new." Jeanette loved to shop and she loved her friends, but her heartbeat and dedication was her family. Her house was always spotless and ready for company at any given time. She provided home-cooked meals for her family and anyone who happened to stop by. Jeanette was a worker always doing for her family and others.
Mrs. Young is survived by her daughter, Ginger Chisholm and husband Sean of Westlake; son, Tracy Young and wife Julie of Moss Bluff; son-in-law, Barry King of Westlake; brother, Ricky White of Hope, Ark.; grandchildren, Raegan Culpepper, Danelle Clark, Kade Chisholm, Austin Chisholm, Madison King, Weston King, Taylor Young, Payton Young and Gage Young; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with another on-the-way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Dub" Young; and her daughter, Nancy King.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Westlake from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Westlake. The Revs. Randy Stanton, Sean Chisholm and David Brewer will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now