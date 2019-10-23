|
Our "Sweet and Precious" Doris Jeanette White Young, 90, of Westlake, La., passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the company of her children at a local hospital.
Doris was known by friends and family as "Jeanette." She was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Hope, Ark. Jeanette married the love of her life William "Dub" Young in 1948. This precious couple shared a beautiful marriage of 58 years, holding dear to their song for one another, "You Are My Sunshine." They lived a number of years in Texas before moving to Westlake, La. Jeanette was a member of First Baptist Church of Westlake, where she served as a greeter. Anyone that knew Jeanette, can attest that she always greeted everyone with a warm smile and a big hug. She had a special way of making people feel welcome.
Mrs. Young was the epitome of what a lady should be. She carried herself with beauty, class and poise. She was always her best. Cruella's Dress Shop was Jeanette's weekly playground as she searched for the next "must have" piece for her wardrobe collection. Jeanette loved spending time with her friends. She's hosted coffee time for many years as various ones would attend each day. Everyone was aware of coffee time and without fail, you were welcome to attend to "tell something new." Jeanette loved to shop and she loved her friends, but her heartbeat and dedication was her family. Her house was always spotless and ready for company at any given time. She provided home-cooked meals for her family and anyone who happened to stop by. Jeanette was a worker always doing for her family and others.
Mrs. Young is survived by her daughter, Ginger Chisholm and husband Sean of Westlake; son, Tracy Young and wife Julie of Moss Bluff; son-in-law, Barry King of Westlake; brother, Ricky White of Hope, Ark.; grandchildren, Raegan Culpepper, Danelle Clark, Kade Chisholm, Austin Chisholm, Madison King, Weston King, Taylor Young, Payton Young and Gage Young; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with another on-the-way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Dub" Young; and her daughter, Nancy King.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Westlake from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Westlake. The Revs. Randy Stanton, Sean Chisholm and David Brewer will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Oct. 23, 2019