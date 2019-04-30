Dorothy Ann Hebert, born Aug. 6, 1946, in Lake Charles, daughter of the late Clifton and Melissa (Broussard) Breaux, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 72.

Dorothy enjoyed making crafts and loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved serving as chairwoman for the bereavement committee for Woodlawn Baptist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Sheldon Hebert of Iowa; daughters, Ashley Ann Whitehead (Jim) of Avon Lake, Ohio, Joey Heather Leonard of Columbus, Ohio; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of life will be in Woodlawn Baptist Church of Woodlawn, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Louviere officiating. Gathering of family and friends will begin Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., and resumes Thursday from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. in the church. Cremation is under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations for funeral expenses. Published in American Press on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary