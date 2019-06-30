Dorothy Bell Cormie Roach, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs. Roach was a native of Houston, Texas, and has lived 75 years in Lake Charles. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School, where she was the Captain of the Gatorettes dance line. She also represented her class in the Miss Cal-Cam Pageant and was crowned Queen in 1949 and 1952. She was the only contestant to have ever been crowned Miss Cal-Cam twice. She was later crowned Miss Lake Charles. She graduated McNeese State University at the age of 44 and attended Southern University Law Center. She was a great cook and enjoyed painting, playing Scrabble, Skip-bo, Bunco and visiting family and friends. She was a member of the League of Women's Voters, American Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities. Mrs. Roach was an admirable lady of faith and prayer, a member of St. Luke- Simpson United Methodist Church, St. Luke Simpson Prayer Chain and the Christian Women's Association. She will be most remembered for her selflessness and leaves a legacy of strength, courage, love and devotion to her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Dr. Harry Allen Roach of New Orleans, and Barry Alwin Roach and wife Patrice of Lake Charles; daughter-in-law, Leslie Richardson Roach of Lake Charles; eight grandchildren, Harry Adam Roach, Nicole Alyse Roach, Lauren Ann Roach, Larry Arlen Roach III, Linsey Aileen Roach, Garrett Alden Roach, Victoria Adair Daugherty and husband Caleb and Brook Alyce Roach; one great-grandchild, Caven Daugherty; one brother, Mural R. Cormie Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends, Irma Breaux, Zena DeWitt and Janell Fontenot.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Larry A. Roach Jr. and Garry A. Roach; parents, Joseph Adam and Sarah Welch Cormie; and two brothers, Nathan A. Cormie Sr. and Nolan D. Cormie. The family of Mrs. Roach wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Zara and Deborah Waller who tirelessly and lovingly cared for their mother.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, 1500 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605.

Funeral service will be at noon Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Luke Simpson Methodist Church. Doctor John Robert Black will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Monday will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net. Published in American Press on July 1, 2019