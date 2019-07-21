Home

Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Dorothy LaCaze
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home
DeRidder, LA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home i
DeRidder, LA
Dorothy Bustion LaCaze


1926 - 2019
Dorothy Bustion LaCaze Obituary
Funeral services for Dorothy Bustion LaCaze, 93 of DeRidder, La., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. The funeral will be conducted at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, with the Rev. Jerry Masters officiating. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral service. Dorothy was born March 28, 1926, in Lewisville, Ark. Her parents were Alford and Gladys Bustion. She has lived in DeRidder since 1945. Dorothy passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Westwood Manor Nursing Home in DeRidder.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Elizabeth (Tannie) LaCaze Helms and husband Howard of DeRidder and Sue LaCaze Miller and husband G.T. of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, A.J. LaCaze; son, Gary Wayne LaCaze; and twin brother, Donald Bustion.
Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church of DeRidder and taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for early childhood classes. She also served as the Church Secretary for over 30 years. In addition, she was a member of the Beauregard Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Dorothy was a devout Christian woman who steadfastly believed in family, hard work, honesty and serving the Lord until her final days.
The family would like to thank Dr. Granger, the staff of Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Westwood Manor Nursing Home and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their care during her final years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the First Baptist Church, the Agape Clinic or to the .
Published in American Press on July 21, 2019
