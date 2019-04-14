Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Iowa Community Center
207 Hwy 90
Dorothy D. "Dot" Cook Obituary
Dorothy D. Cook (Dot), a lifetime resident of Louisiana until 2001, passed away Jan. 2, 2019. She was 90 years of age.
Dot was born in Lacassine, La., to Eli and Leona (Joubert) Dugas. She worked in Lake Charles as a pharmacist and lived for 45 years in Westlake, La., with her husband William Hallie Cook Jr. She resided the last 18 years in Niwot, Colo. She was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her daughters, Valerie Graham and Gwynn Cook, both of Colorado.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Iowa Community Center, 207 Hwy 90 Iowa LA 70647.
Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2019
