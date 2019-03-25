Dorothy Darlyne Craft Skrine, 92, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Dorothy was born Nov. 5, 1926, to Mace Willie Craft Sr. and Dorothy Kiser Craft. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, scrapbooking and collecting depression glass. Dorothy often expressed that her most favorite job in her life was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Dorothy began her career at the Weather Bureau located at Chennault AFB where she met her husband. After he passed, she began working for Ford-Bacon and Davis and later was employed by the State of Louisiana and retired after 16 years of service.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Darrel Lawrence Skrine and wife Rebecca of Louisville, Ky., Kristina Lyn Skrine of Arlington, Mass., and Diane Rene Stehula and husband Thomas of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren, Richard Wynne Skrine, Andrew Lawrence Skrine, both of Louisville, Ky., and Victoria Lyn Stehula and Kathryn Ann Stehula, both of Lake Charles; great-grandchildren, Ian Roche, Cori Prichard and Ashton Prichard, all of Lake Charles; brothers, Gene Raymond Craft and wife Sandy of Ragley, La., Larry Wayne Craft and wife Anetha of Ragley, David Randall Craft and wife Linda of New Mexico; sister, Nellie Lucille Guidry of Ragley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 29 years, Lawrence Frank Skrine; grandson, Mathew Aaron Skrine; brothers Mace Willie Craft Jr., Charles Frank Craft, Eldredge Arlen Craft and Jerald Harley Craft.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, and will resume at noon Tuesday March 26, 2019, at the Squyres United Methodist Church in Ragley.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley. Published in American Press on Mar. 25, 2019