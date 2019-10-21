Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bellon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" Louise Bellon


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" Louise Bellon Obituary
Our lives became sadder, but Heaven became sweeter when Dorothy "Dot" Louise Bellon, age 91, of Lake Charles, Louisiana passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019. Dorothy was born January 25, 1928 to Arthur Burnet and Maudie Lilian Morton. Dot lived an extraordinary life, centered on serving and loving others. Though she faced challenges, she always found a way to shift the focus to others. Her decades of service included church work of almost every variety: teaching children, performing hospitality service at church, active visitation ministry, and faithfulness in every facet of body life. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church of Gillis for the past 17 years. Dot was an exceptional mother to her only son Norman. What a joy to know that her broken heart is now healed with Norman in the presence of Jesus.
Dot was a faithful wife to her two deceased husbands, Francis Vernon Eggleston and Paul Bellon, fully entering into their lives as a help and support.
Those left to cherish her memory are many, many friends and church family. Dot will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held at 9am until time of service on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Service will begin at 1pm with Pastor Glenn George officiating. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com for the Bellon family.
Published in American Press on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now