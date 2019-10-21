|
Our lives became sadder, but Heaven became sweeter when Dorothy "Dot" Louise Bellon, age 91, of Lake Charles, Louisiana passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019. Dorothy was born January 25, 1928 to Arthur Burnet and Maudie Lilian Morton. Dot lived an extraordinary life, centered on serving and loving others. Though she faced challenges, she always found a way to shift the focus to others. Her decades of service included church work of almost every variety: teaching children, performing hospitality service at church, active visitation ministry, and faithfulness in every facet of body life. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church of Gillis for the past 17 years. Dot was an exceptional mother to her only son Norman. What a joy to know that her broken heart is now healed with Norman in the presence of Jesus.
Dot was a faithful wife to her two deceased husbands, Francis Vernon Eggleston and Paul Bellon, fully entering into their lives as a help and support.
Those left to cherish her memory are many, many friends and church family. Dot will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held at 9am until time of service on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Service will begin at 1pm with Pastor Glenn George officiating. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com for the Bellon family.
Published in American Press on Oct. 21, 2019