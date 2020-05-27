Dorothy "Dotsy" (Smith) Downs
Dorothy "Dotsy" Smith Downs, 80, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Dotsy was a 1957 graduate of DeRidder High School, where she earned many honors including being part of the All State basketball team. She was the epitome of a Fine Christian Woman. Her comforting and understanding ways earned her the title, Ladies Mentor in the community. In her free time, she loved to travel with her husband and cousin, write poetry and paint.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, James "Jimmy" Downs of DeRidder, La.; son, James David Downs and Melody of Rosepine, La.; daughter, Jennifer Lyn Rodrigue and Clay of DeRidder, La.; brothers, Bo Smith and Marie of DeRidder, La., Mark Smith and Wanda of DeRidder, La.; special cousin, June Franks of Kosciusko, Miss.; grandchildren, Cayley Christine Rodrigue and Jayden James "JJ" Downs; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Christine Smith; brother, Phillip Jeffery Smith.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bilbo and Roberts St. Church of Christ in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, also at Bilbo and Roberts St. Church of Christ in DeRidder, La. Pastor Jay Alexander will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Bo Smith, Mark Smith, David Downs, Clay Rodrigue, David Castle and Jay Alexander. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, La.
The family would like to express gratitude to Jaci and Ashley and all the staff at Heart of Hospice for your compassion and love in this difficult time. They would also like to express a very special thank you to Megan Strother for all of your assistance during Dotsy's illness.
Donations can be made to the Magnolia Messenger in Dotsy's name at PO box 1578, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Published in American Press on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bilbo and Roberts St. Church of Christ
MAY
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bilbo and Roberts St. Church of Christ
