|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Eileen Gayle Eisenman, 74, of Austin, Texas, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hospice Austin's Christopher House after a long illness with head and neck cancer.
Dottie was born in 1945 to Joseph Leo Gayle and Merle Blevins Gayle of Lake Charles, La. She graduated from Lake Charles High School and attended Louisiana State University. She graduated with a nursing degree from the University of Texas at Austin with Honors. Dottie was married to Tim Eisenman and they lived together in Austin, Texas.
Dottie practiced as a Registered Nurse for a short time and held several other administrative positions while she was in the workforce. In addition to work, Dottie was very altruistic and her many friends and family members were the recipients of her love and support throughout the years, especially in times of need.
Dottie was generous and compassionate and lent her time and financial support to many charitable organizations including Meals on Wheels, World Wildlife Fund, St. Joseph's Indian School and National Public Radio. She was an avid reader and spent her free time traveling, at the beach and loving her pets. She had a wealth of friends and family and was loved by everyone.
Dottie is survived by her husband, Tim Eisenman; nieces, Leslie and Therresa; and nephew, Clint; her sister, Julia Gayle Tyler, her husband Jan Tyler and their children Barrie and Susan; her brother, Joseph Leo Gayle Jr., his wife Mary Stoker Gayle and their children Jessica, Emily and Matthew; her sister, Mary Gayle Bell, her husband Stephen Bell, and their children Laura, Stephen and Dorothy; her grandnieces and nephews, and members of the Gayle, Blevins and Lowry families.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Merle Gayle; her grandparents, William J. and Bernice Gayle; her grandparents, Ed and Grace Blevins; her niece, Sally Tyler; and other members of the Gayle, Blevins and Lowry families.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held with date, time and place to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Hospice Austin, Austin Animal Shelters, the , or to a .
Published in American Press on Aug. 18, 2019