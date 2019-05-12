Dorothy Ida Carr Cormier, 83, passed away at sunrise Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born on Dec. 28, 1935. Mother married the love of her life, Edward, on Aug. 10, 1955. They were married for 64 years.

Mother was proud of her public service as Alderwoman for two terms for the Town of Welsh. She loved her job as patient coordinator at the Welsh Nursing Home. Mother also worked for many years as Editor of The Welsh Citizen newspaper. She was always proud of her town and loved reporting exciting news about local families. Mother was an active member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. She could always "carry a great tune" and sang in the OLSD Church Choir. She was a lector, catechism instructor and director of the Catholic Youth Organization.

Mother's full-time job in life was raising her seven children. She had enough love in her heart to share with all of us. She is survived by her spouse, "Coach" Edward Cormier, and seven children, Jimmy Cormier (Becky), Helen Cormier Friar (Jerry), Tony Cormier (Nancy), Claire Cormier Burgess (Roger), Jules Cormier (Roger), Leslie Cormier Giggar (Chris) and Robin Cormier Gates (Robbie). She cherished her 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mother taught us the joy of life. She always said, "Age was just a number." She enjoyed our large family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Mother was never shy about greeting someone with a nice "hello" or "how are you?". We will always remember her beautiful smile.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019. at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh, La. Rev. Alan Trouille will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Sunday, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh. Visitation will resume from 8-10:30 a.m.