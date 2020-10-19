1/1
Dorothy Jane Deville
1943 - 2020
Dorothy Jane Deville, 77, of Vinton, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020. She was born on Jan. 26, 1943 to her late parents Mayo and Benita Leger in Morse, La. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Vinton and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching her boys in all of their sporting events. Dorothy cherished her time spent with her sisters and brothers. She was a loving grandmother who always looked forward to sharing memories with her grandchildren and great-grandson. In her spare time she enjoyed playing BINGO and Pokeno surrounded by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons; Ricky Deville of Orange, Texas, Sammy Deville (Millette) of Alvin, Texas, Jackie Deville (Liana) of Sulphur, La; grandchildren, McKenzie Deville (Pamela), Whitney Deville, Audrey Deville, Mason Deville; great-grandson, Nolan; sisters, Lou Ann Guidry, Linda Hebert, Diana Collier, Shirley Bujard; brothers, Leroi Leger and Ronnie Leger; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Elby "L.B." Deville; siblings, Allen Leger, Billy Leger, Kenneth Leger and Judy Leger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Carlos Garcia will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a Rosary at 1 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Burial will follow at Big Woods Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton.

Published in American Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
21
Rosary
01:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
