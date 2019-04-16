Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Burial
Following Services
LeBleu Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Manuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" Manuel


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" Manuel Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Manuel, born Nov. 6, 1933, in Andrew, La., daughter of the late Minus Gordy Morgan and Dessie Olla Hoffpauir Morgan, passed away in her residence Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 85.
Dot was a graduate of Marion High School. She married the late Howard Manuel on Feb. 12, 1955. Dot was a member of Open Gate Cowboy Church and attended activities at the Iowa Senior Center. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, and playing cards and Bingo.
Survivors are her children, daughter, Alberta "Kathy" Fontenot (Larry) of LeBleu Settlement; son, Howard "Bubba" Manuel (Kristina) of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren, Tammy Theriot of LeBleu Settlement, Kevin Manuel of Lake Charles; great-grandchildren, Layton Theriot, Olivia and Eris Manuel, with one on the way, McCoy Darbonne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Manuel; siblings, Winnie Rogers; Letha Stelly; Anna Mae LeDoux; Mary Manuel; Louise Airhart; William "Bill" Morgan; Albert Morgan.
Funeral service is Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Stagg officiating. Burial will follow in LeBleu Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and resumes Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now