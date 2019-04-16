Dorothy "Dot" Manuel, born Nov. 6, 1933, in Andrew, La., daughter of the late Minus Gordy Morgan and Dessie Olla Hoffpauir Morgan, passed away in her residence Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 85.

Dot was a graduate of Marion High School. She married the late Howard Manuel on Feb. 12, 1955. Dot was a member of Open Gate Cowboy Church and attended activities at the Iowa Senior Center. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, and playing cards and Bingo.

Survivors are her children, daughter, Alberta "Kathy" Fontenot (Larry) of LeBleu Settlement; son, Howard "Bubba" Manuel (Kristina) of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren, Tammy Theriot of LeBleu Settlement, Kevin Manuel of Lake Charles; great-grandchildren, Layton Theriot, Olivia and Eris Manuel, with one on the way, McCoy Darbonne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Manuel; siblings, Winnie Rogers; Letha Stelly; Anna Mae LeDoux; Mary Manuel; Louise Airhart; William "Bill" Morgan; Albert Morgan.

Funeral service is Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Stagg officiating. Burial will follow in LeBleu Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and resumes Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.