Dorothy Marie Manuel, 85, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mrs. Manuel was born May 30, 1934, in Lake Charles, La. She was a lifelong member of Moss Bluff Bible Church. She served in the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Post #9933, where she was very active. She worked diligently to bring the Senior Citizens Center to Moss Bluff. She had a great love for her family and was served in every capacity at every event her children and grandchildren were involved in.
Mrs. Manuel is survived by her children, Donna Cooley and husband Grady, Donald David "Boo" Manuel and wife Bonita, Sandra Richard and husband Charlie, and Richard "Rick" Manuel and wife Lynette, all of Moss Bluff; sister, Marjorie Shelly; brother, A.J. Duplichan; 25 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Manuel; parents, Amy and Elias Duplichan; and sister, Audrey Impastato.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel of Moss Bluff. The Revs. Glen Cooley and Ed Rose will officiate. Burial will follow in Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moss Bluff Buddy Ball, P.O. Box 12732, Lake Charles, LA 70612.
Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2020