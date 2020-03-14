Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Dorothy Manuel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel of Moss Bluff
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel of Moss Bluff
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel of Moss Bluff

Dorothy Marie Manuel


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Marie Manuel Obituary
Dorothy Marie Manuel, 85, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mrs. Manuel was born May 30, 1934, in Lake Charles, La. She was a lifelong member of Moss Bluff Bible Church. She served in the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Post #9933, where she was very active. She worked diligently to bring the Senior Citizens Center to Moss Bluff. She had a great love for her family and was served in every capacity at every event her children and grandchildren were involved in.
Mrs. Manuel is survived by her children, Donna Cooley and husband Grady, Donald David "Boo" Manuel and wife Bonita, Sandra Richard and husband Charlie, and Richard "Rick" Manuel and wife Lynette, all of Moss Bluff; sister, Marjorie Shelly; brother, A.J. Duplichan; 25 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Manuel; parents, Amy and Elias Duplichan; and sister, Audrey Impastato.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel of Moss Bluff. The Revs. Glen Cooley and Ed Rose will officiate. Burial will follow in Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moss Bluff Buddy Ball, P.O. Box 12732, Lake Charles, LA 70612.
Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -