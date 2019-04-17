Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Dorothy Ruth Spillers


1926 - 2019
Dorothy Ruth Spillers Obituary
Dorothy Ruth Spillers, 92, of Baytown, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Dorothy was born Nov. 22, 1926.
Dorothy was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church and Gillis Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and doting aunt. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo V. Spillers Sr.; daughter, Janie Taveney; parents, Bill and Corrine Williams; two brothers, Jack and Marshall; and three sisters, Pauline, Mildred and Peggy.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are son, Leo V. Spillers Jr. and wife, Lynn of Dayton, Texas; daughter, Ronda Savoy and husband, David of Crosby, Texas; daughter, Tanda Gaye Spillers of Westlake; nine grandchildren, Victoria Cole and husband, Matt, Shauney Behnke and husband, Ben, Shayna Barrett and husband, Effram, Sasha Savoy, Shelby Forbus and husband, Brett, Joseph Savoy, Johnny Taveney, Jason Taveney and Julie Taveney; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2019
