Funeral service for Dorothy Cassimere Sias, 98, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Elmore Garner will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday beginning at 9 a.m. in the church until the time of service.
Mrs. Sias died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 7:45 p.m. Born in Plaisance, La., she was a resident of Lake Charles, La., since 1946. She was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church where she served as Deaconess (secretary), Mission (secretary), Intermediate Department Sunday School teacher, Baptist Training Union teacher, and the Gospel Choir during her 72 years of service. She worked as a seamstress for a local cleaner and later at home as a domestic seamstress and stay at home mom.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Harold Sias of Chicago, Ill.; and daughter, Blanche Sias Pete (Joseph Leo Pete), Lake Charles, La.; one sister, Esther Ruth Thomas of Plaisance, La.; one sister-in-law, Velma Spain of Beaumont, Texas; four grandchildren, Harold Sias II, Antonio Penro, Jessica Leah and Jennifer Leah Pete; a great-granddaughter, Kammendi Jones; and godchildren, Pasty Rideaux James and Betty Jefferson of Lake Charles, and Ava Bolden of Lawton, Okla.
Condolences may be expressed at www.jamesfuneralhme.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jules Joseph Foundation, P O Box 6582 Lake Charles, LA 70606-6582, in memory of Dorothy Sias and to be used to aid patients in receiving transplants.
Published in American Press on Nov. 27, 2019