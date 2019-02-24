Douglas Eugene Gould, 60, a resident of Lake Charles and native of Tulsa, Okla., passed from this life on Feb. 22, 2019 in a local care facility.

Douglas has been a resident of Lake Charles for more than 30 years and was an industrial electrician until the time of his illness. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and football fan. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be forever remembered as a loving, kind, compassionat, and industrious husband, father and friend who will be missed for his talkative nature and corny jokes.

Mr. Gould is preceded in death by his parents, Denford Wayne and Margret Gayle Carter Gould, and son, Douglas Eugene Gould Jr.

Douglas leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Cathy Ann Gould; daughters, Amber Nicole Clark and husband Russel of Wake Forest, N.C., and Sabrina Michelle Gould of Lake Charles; sons, Justin Douglas Gould of Sand Springs, Okla., and Donald Wayne Gould of Jennings, La.; sister, Deborah Arceneaux of Mill Spring, N.C.; brothers, Gary and Greg Gould of Tulsa, Okla.; and three grandchildren, Christian, Maddy and Remington.

The family will receive friendsfrom 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 8 a.m. Tuesday until time of service. A Celebration of Doug's Life will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a in Doug's memory. Published in American Press on Feb. 24, 2019