MOSS BLUFF - Douglas M. Smith Jr. was born July 9, 1950, in Crowley, La., to Douglas and Theresa (Dubois) Smith. He died on Aug. 6, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends. He graduated from Marion High School and Sowela Technical, where he certified in welding. He worked at PPG for 30 years. He was a member of International Machinist Local 470, where he held the offices of Vice President, Conductor-Sentinel, Steward, and Apprenticeship Committee. He also served as a delegate from 470 to : IAM & AW District Lodge 161, Louisiana State Council of Machinists, SW Louisiana Central trades and Louisiana AFL-CIO. He also won the Apprenticeship of 1974. He farmed wheat and soybeans for many years.
He enjoyed being on a tractor, checking his cows and watching Gunsmoke with Mike Kile. He also loved fishing with Bob Brown and telling stories with Kirk Moore. He loved being with his daughters and son-in-laws. When his granddaughters walked in the room he would light up. He loved spending time with his friends.
Doug is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margaret Smith of Moss Bluff; two daughters, Jaclyn (Kent) Spillars and Kayla (Daniel, he called his Buddy) Rogers; his granddaughters, Abigail Rogers, Briana Havens, Mattie Haller, Brooklynn Rogers and Piper Spillars, all of Moss Bluff; two step-grandchildren, Jaki (of DeRidder) and Keith Spillars (of College Station, Texas); one sister, Celina Yentzen of Moss Bluff ; one brother Denis Smith of Sulphur; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Douglas and Theresa Smith, and best friend, Bob Brown.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Johnson Funeral in Moss Bluff. Burial will take place at New Ritchie Cemetery following the service. Visitation is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug.11, 2019. Pastor Glyn Bogard will officiate services.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice for their care and support during this trying time. Also, a special thanks to Keri, Lindsay, Fredvicka, Lerraine and Alex, you were wonderful with him and we know he appreciated it.
Pallbears will be Brady Brown, Burke Sutherland, Kirk Moore, Rayburn Bushnell, Johnny Dubard and J.D. Miller.
Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2019