Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Douglas Van Den Eng
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Douglas Peter "Doug" Van Den Eng


Douglas Peter "Doug" Van Den Eng
1964 - 2019
Douglas Peter "Doug" Van Den Eng Obituary
Douglas Peter "Doug" Van Den Eng, 54, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in his residence.
He was born and raised in Kaukauna, Wis., and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 20 years, coming from South Carolina. Doug worked for many years with Levingston Engineers. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
Survivors include his father, Clarence Van Den Eng of Kaukauna, Wis.; his mother, Millie Van Den Eng of Sulphur; his siblings, Christine Fuhrmann and husband David of Appleton, Wis., Mark Van Den Eng of Kimberly, Wis., and Cheryl Lancello and husband Dave of Appleton, Wis.; his nieces and nephews, Torey, Kailey, McKendra and Michael; and his special friend, Lannette Blanchard and her children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Tim Lancello.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Patrick Lapoint will officiate. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to help with funeral expenses or to .
Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2019
