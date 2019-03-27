Douglas Peter "Doug" Van Den Eng, 54, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in his residence.

He was born and raised in Kaukauna, Wis., and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 20 years, coming from South Carolina. Doug worked for many years with Levingston Engineers. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

Survivors include his father, Clarence Van Den Eng of Kaukauna, Wis.; his mother, Millie Van Den Eng of Sulphur; his siblings, Christine Fuhrmann and husband David of Appleton, Wis., Mark Van Den Eng of Kimberly, Wis., and Cheryl Lancello and husband Dave of Appleton, Wis.; his nieces and nephews, Torey, Kailey, McKendra and Michael; and his special friend, Lannette Blanchard and her children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Tim Lancello.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Patrick Lapoint will officiate. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to help with funeral expenses or to . Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary