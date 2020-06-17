Douglas Clark Whaley, 71, of Carlyss, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Haynesville, La., on March 21, 1949, he has resided in Sulphur for over 58 years. Doug was head lab technician and retired from Westlake Chemical(Axiall) after 33 year of service. He spent his life selflessly of himself; family always came first. If they needed anything and he had it to give, it was theirs. He was a true and loyal friend to many.

Doug was a jack-of-all-trades. He built his home with the help of family and friends which he shared with his wife, Cathy, for 50 years. He was a kind and gentle soul, adored his wife and family, He loved to take road trips across the country with his wife, work the land, and be "PaPa" to his 14 grandchildren. A humble man who gave his all as long as he could.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Cathy; daughters, Shana of Suphur, Amanda Miller (David) of Sulphur, and Magan Waldmeier (Caleb) of Lake Charles; 13 grandchildren; one great granddaughter, Evie; a great-grandson on the way, Avery; two sisters, Sharon Vincent of Walker, La., and Shelia Whaley of Sulphur; one brother, Russell Whaley (Debra) of Sulphur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Clark and Danah Whaley; in-laws, Jim and Daphne Simmons; and granddaughter, Danielle Miller.

Funeral service for Doug will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home and resume Friday, 8 a.m. until time of service.

