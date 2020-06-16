Doyle "Eugene" Arrington Jr
1964 - 2020
Doyle "Eugene" Arrington Jr., 55, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in his home.
He was born on July 11, 1964, to Doyle and Addie Gimnick Arrington. Eugene enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a hardworking man. He put others' needs ahead of his own and was a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are, his wife of 31 years, Denise Arrington; children, Shelby Arrington and wife Lauren, Jared Arrington and Devin Arrington; granddaughters, Lila and Sylvia Arrington; brother, Todd Arrington and wife Kim; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Garvis and Grace Arrington and Sylvan and Lucille Gimnick.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Gillis with the Rev. Glenn George officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the church from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to family to defer expenses.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gillis
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gillis
JUN
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gillis
7 entries
June 15, 2020
Eugene was such a gentle soul when we went to school together @ South Beauregard . May his family feel Gods comfort and peace during this time.
Julie Swafford
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Eugene was such a kind person.
Kim Courville
Classmate
June 15, 2020
I was honored in calling you my Friend I appreciated you treating me with love and respect as Denices friend ! You took me and my family in , we enjoyed many weeks in the summer s together laughed and cried and laughed till we cried at times ! Enjoyed good food and music together as friends do ! You will be missed ! Until we meet again Rest In Peace! Denice you will heal God will see you through lean on him and he will guide you! Boys Aunt Sharon loves you all always have , honor your dad by being as he would want you to be and help take care of mom in his absents ! God be with you all and bless you and comfort you through !!
Sharon Montilva
Friend
June 15, 2020
No words can help you feel better Denise. I pray God comforts you and your family and eases the pain. Love you.
Gina Veronie
June 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dan Tommy Shirley
Family
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lance Bonvillain
Family
June 15, 2020
Eugene was a true example of a godly man. My thoughts and prays to the family in your time of loss and grieving
Patti Lebouef
Friend
