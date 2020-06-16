I was honored in calling you my Friend I appreciated you treating me with love and respect as Denices friend ! You took me and my family in , we enjoyed many weeks in the summer s together laughed and cried and laughed till we cried at times ! Enjoyed good food and music together as friends do ! You will be missed ! Until we meet again Rest In Peace! Denice you will heal God will see you through lean on him and he will guide you! Boys Aunt Sharon loves you all always have , honor your dad by being as he would want you to be and help take care of mom in his absents ! God be with you all and bless you and comfort you through !!

Sharon Montilva

Friend