Doyle "Eugene" Arrington Jr., 55, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in his home.
He was born on July 11, 1964, to Doyle and Addie Gimnick Arrington. Eugene enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a hardworking man. He put others' needs ahead of his own and was a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are, his wife of 31 years, Denise Arrington; children, Shelby Arrington and wife Lauren, Jared Arrington and Devin Arrington; granddaughters, Lila and Sylvia Arrington; brother, Todd Arrington and wife Kim; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Garvis and Grace Arrington and Sylvan and Lucille Gimnick.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Gillis with the Rev. Glenn George officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the church from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to family to defer expenses.
Published in American Press on Jun. 16, 2020.