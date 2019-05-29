Drake Joseph Quibodeaux, 8 years of age, passed away on May 27, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and mud riding. He loved riding horses and shooting his dad with nerf guns.

Drake is survived by his parents, Christopher and Danielle Quibodeaux of Vinton; two brothers, Haidyn and Gunner Quibodeaux; paternal grandmother, Sheryl Quibodeaux; maternal grandparents, Darryl and Marsha Berry; numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Quibodeaux.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Victory Worship Center with the Rev. Jody LaFleur officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday. May 31, 2019, from 2-9 p.m. at Victory Worship Center with visitation continuing Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. until time of the service.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all across the world for the care and support that has been given to them.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to cannonballs.org or Colors For A Cause.