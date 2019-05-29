Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Victory Worship Center
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Victory Worship Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Worship Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Drake Quibodeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drake Joseph Quibodeaux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Drake Joseph Quibodeaux Obituary
Drake Joseph Quibodeaux, 8 years of age, passed away on May 27, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and mud riding. He loved riding horses and shooting his dad with nerf guns.
Drake is survived by his parents, Christopher and Danielle Quibodeaux of Vinton; two brothers, Haidyn and Gunner Quibodeaux; paternal grandmother, Sheryl Quibodeaux; maternal grandparents, Darryl and Marsha Berry; numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Quibodeaux.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Victory Worship Center with the Rev. Jody LaFleur officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday. May 31, 2019, from 2-9 p.m. at Victory Worship Center with visitation continuing Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. until time of the service.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all across the world for the care and support that has been given to them.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to cannonballs.org or Colors For A Cause.
Published in American Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now